$29.41 EPS Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post $29.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $25.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $32.52. AutoZone reported earnings of $30.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $87.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $91.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

AZO stock opened at $1,390.90 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,081.54 and a 1-year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,450.60.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,591,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

