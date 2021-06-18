$3.70 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.60 and the highest is $3.88. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $16.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.78 to $18.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of AMG opened at $154.87 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.