$326.37 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $326.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 478.0% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

