$327.71 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $327.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.04 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,612.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of SIX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

