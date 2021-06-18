3,993 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

