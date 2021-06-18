$4.19 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post $4.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. Acutus Medical reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year sales of $24.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $27.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.38 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $68.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AFIB shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 183.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,653. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $466.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.