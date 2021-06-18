5,611 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,650,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $89.30 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

