5,933 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,910,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SSNC stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

