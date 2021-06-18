$6.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $5.41. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $4.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $33.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.60.

SIVB opened at $545.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.94. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $608.84.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

