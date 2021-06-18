$6.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.39. Humana reported earnings of $12.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

Shares of HUM opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

