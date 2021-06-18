6,562 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after buying an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cryoport by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.35.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,171.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,001 shares of company stock worth $43,407,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

