70,309 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,286,000. Duke Energy comprises 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

DUK stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. 59,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

