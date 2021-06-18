$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report $81.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.70 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

CSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux purchased 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,842 shares of company stock valued at $142,924. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at $3,222,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

