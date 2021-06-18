$968.60 Million in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post sales of $968.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $975.58 million. Ciena posted sales of $976.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,887 shares of company stock worth $1,840,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,457. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

