Abcam (LON:ABC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abcam plc (LON:ABC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,375 ($17.96). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,368 ($17.87), with a volume of 350,575 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,402 ($18.32).

Get Abcam alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,520.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.