Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.33.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $312.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.03. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $234.39 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

