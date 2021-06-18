ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

