AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading 4.2% Higher

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 13,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 764,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $560.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AC Immune by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.