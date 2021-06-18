Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

AKR opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

