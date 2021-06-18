Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 20,487 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 66.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 112,210 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after acquiring an additional 78,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

