Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,819 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,819 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 58,712 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 178,848 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in HBT Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 730,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 115,616 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. Analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.