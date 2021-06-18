Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $254.07 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

