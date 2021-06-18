ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $820.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

