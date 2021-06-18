Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Accor SA (EPA:AC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €34.79 ($40.93). Accor shares last traded at €34.77 ($40.91), with a volume of 598,205 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.32.

Accor Company Profile (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

