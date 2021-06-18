Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co.’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 21st

Ackrell SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 21st. Ackrell SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 168.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I by 19.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth $515,000.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

