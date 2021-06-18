Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Acme United stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26. Acme United has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

In other Acme United news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 6,500 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $299,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,877.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $200,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,267.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,964 shares of company stock worth $3,105,902. Corporate insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

