Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the May 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 15.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

