ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Financial Contrast

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.18%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.67% 5.76% 1.07% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 60.51% 35.75% 6.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 3.10 -$197.71 million ($15.09) -1.12 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 4.35 $52.37 million $0.27 77.15

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.