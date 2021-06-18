Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $336,253.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,234.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,189.17 or 0.06213112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.58 or 0.01582465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00439662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00146460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.67 or 0.00756839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00444273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.00369442 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

