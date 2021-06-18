Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 254,834 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.79% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,245 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 33,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after buying an additional 287,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADX stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,738. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, VP Janis F. Kerns acquired 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

