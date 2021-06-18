Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 976,062 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $4.14.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $649.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

