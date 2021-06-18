Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 32,628 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.00 and a 12 month high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.29.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.