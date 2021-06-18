Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.000-3.000 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $568.13.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

