Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $660.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $595.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.27. Adobe has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

