Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $523.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.09.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $551.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.27. Adobe has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.