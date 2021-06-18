AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 243.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITT. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

