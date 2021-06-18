AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $137.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

