Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.090-4.140 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,868. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $147.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,946 shares of company stock worth $9,390,720.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

