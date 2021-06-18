Aigang Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,298.79 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $53,298.79 and $11.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.02 or 0.00722841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00042643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00082529 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

