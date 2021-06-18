Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,238,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,844,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,798.0 days.

AICAF opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81. Air China has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

