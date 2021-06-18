Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.73. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$16.67, with a volume of 142,907 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$749.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.32.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

