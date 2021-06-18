Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.95

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.95 and last traded at $182.76, with a volume of 4611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.90.

ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

