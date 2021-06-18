Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.95

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.95 and last traded at $182.76, with a volume of 4611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.90.
ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,687,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.