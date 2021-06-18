Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,548,162. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $204.39 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

