Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $202.50

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.50, but opened at $207.10. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $201.39, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3,040.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
