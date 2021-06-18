Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Gap Up to $202.50

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.50, but opened at $207.10. Allegiant Travel shares last traded at $201.39, with a volume of 703 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3,040.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

