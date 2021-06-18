ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALE opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,346.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

