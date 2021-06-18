Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,786 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $296,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $311,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

