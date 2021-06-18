Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $31.88 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

