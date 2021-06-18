Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,200 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

