Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,200 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.62. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $638.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

