Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,917 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CAE were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,964,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,377,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $31.06 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.